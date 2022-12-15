Retro RPG Born of Bread Serves Fresh Trailer, Launch Window

Developer WildArts has partnered with Dear Villagers on its upcoming RPG: Born of Bread. The title is is an homage to retro throwback RPGs with its classic, cartoony characters and stories for children and adults alike. Bright, colorful backgrounds and whimsical themes throwback to titles like Paper Mario.

Players roll with the hero we knead — Loaf, a cheerful, adventurous flour golem. Joined by a cast of eclectic characters, Loaf rises to the occasion by solving environmental puzzles and facing off against enemies in hybrid turn-based/real-time combat. A streaming mechanic allows players to stream combat to an in-game audience. If the player’s actions entertain the audience enough, they’ll be rewarded with bonuses.

Born of Bread is still baking and won’t be out until Summer 2023, but satiate your appetite with the announcement trailer below: