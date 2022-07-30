RetroTINK 5x Now Includes HDR Option

Last year, the RetroTINK 5x was released and since then has continued to receive updates from the developer Mike Chi. This device provides an easy way to get retro consoles hooked up to modern displays – not just via HDMI output, but also upscaling the image resolution.

There are tons of additional features available with the RetroTINK 5x, including the latest update adding HDR support. It’s important to note this does not magically make a Sega Genesis output an HDR image or anything like that. But what it does do is provide enhanced brightness for HDR-capable screens. The end result is that the device’s scanline options can look much closer to true scanlines than before.

That’s bearing in mind that the RetroTINK 5x already has best in class scanlines as an option for folks who want it. Existing owners can download the firmware now, or interested parties can pick up the device itself on the RetroTINK website.