Return to Enoch as Outriders Worldslayer Launches Today

Back in April, People Can Fly detailed what players can expect from their upcoming Worldslayer expansion for Outriders, the sci-fi co-op looter shooter’s first premium DLC.

Now, after a couple days of early access, Worldslayer has launched on all platforms, with a new trailer below to entice players to return to the dangerous planet of Enoch. Featuring a new campaign, overhauled difficulty tier system, new skill tree and a second endgame for players to sink hours into, this expansion has plenty to offer both new and returning players alike, as those who purchase the Worldslayer DLC will gain access to the base game and the option for an instant Level 30 boost.

For more on Outriders, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.