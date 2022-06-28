Return to Monkey Island Receives First Gameplay Trailer

Earlier this year, we were all shocked to learn that the Monkey Island series would finally be returning this year with Return to Monkey Island, courtesy of Devolver Digital, Lucasfilm, and Ron Gilbert’s Terrible Toyota. And during today’s Nintendo Direct Mini, we we finally got a look at the first gameplay trailer, as well as the additional shocker that the game would be coming exclusively to the Switch at launch when it comes to consoles. And if you need any more shockers, there’s the new art style by Rex Crowe (of Tearaway and Knights and Bikes fame), which is prominently featured in the new clip.

The new trailer gives us a good first look at some returning faces such as Murray, Stan, and Wally (plus what appears to be a nod to Tales of Monkey Island in the intro sequence), as well as a glimpse of some new locals and characters, such as the new Pirate Leaders Guybrush will have to deal with in this post-LeChuck’s Revenge adventure. For more info on the game, we suggest checking out the game’s official site, so that you can talk with an old friend about it. Return to Monkey Island is still due out later this year for the PC and Switch, with no Xbox or PlayStation versions announced (yet).