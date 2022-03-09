Returnal to get Co-Op, Tower of Sisyphus in Free Ascension Update

Housemarque and PlayStation Studios today announced a new update for Returnal that adds some exciting new modes.

Dubbed Ascension, this free update arrives March 22 and includes two brand new modes. First up is a new co-op mode that allows you to play with a friend. You’ll be able to tackle Atropos together, though you’ll still need to tackle the House sequences and Challenge Mode solo.

Up next is The Tower of Sisyphus, which is an ascending gauntlet of dangerous phases. Each phase contains twenty floors in which you’ll need to eliminate all enemies before moving to the next floor. It contains new story content that further fleshes out Selene’s story. You can access the tower upon acquiring the Icarian Grapnel.

Returnal: Ascension arrives March 22 for free for all Returnal owners. Returnal is available now on PS5.