‘Reunion of Memories’ DLC to Bring More Classic Moments to One Piece Odyssey

Fans wanting to continue their adventure alongside the Straw Hat Pirates will soon get their wish. Bandai Namco announced the new, Reunion of Memories DLC expansion for One Piece Odyssey today, which will continue the story where the main campaign leaves off. For a quick taste of what’s in store, have a quick look at the announcement trailer below.

Once the main story events of One Piece Odyssey have concluded, the Straw Hats will find themselves pulled back into Memoria, a world comprised of their collective memories. Once there, fans will have the chance to play through some of the series’ more beloved story arcs and discover one more mystery underpinning it all. According to producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki, this also means getting to meet some more cahracters along the way, but it seems fans will have to play it in order to find out who.

No release date for Reunion of Memories has been announced, but fans likely won’t have to wait too long.