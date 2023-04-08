Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles Launching Worldwide at End of Summer

The sequels to the popular PS1 title Rhapsody: A Musicals Adventure never originally made it far outside of Japan, but that’s all changed with their releases that were confirmed earlier this year. Now those who’ve been eagerly waiting can prepare themselves as we have two release dates for the North America and European releases. For those in North America this title will be launching first on August 29, with the European release coming just a few days later on September 1, where all players will at last be able to experience these titles.

The two localized titles included in this combo pack are Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess and Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom. It’ll be an exciting treat for all that have played the first Rhapsody title when they launch later this year for PlayStation, Switch and PC. For those wanting to catch up on the first title before these two launch, the original Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure is available alone on Steam or in the NIS Classics Volume 3 available on Switch and PlayStation.

In preparation for release we also got a nice preview trailer of Rhapsody II so check it out below: