Rhythm Sprout Lays Down the Beat on PC, Consoles Today

Though genre giants like Guitar Hero and Rock Band have largely fallen to the wayside, there is still plenty going on in rhythm games, and one of its latest innovations, Rhythm Sprout, is out on both PC and consoles starting today.

Published by tinyBuild and developed by SURT, Rhythm Sprout is a short adventure wherein players join Sprout, “The Chosen Onion”, on a quest to save the vegetable kingdom. Everything is done in step with an original soundtrack, and players can take on remixed levels in Turbo, Shuffle, Mirror and Totally Random modes. There are also plenty of customization options for Sprout and his weapon. While not all of this hits well, it seems that the things that do hit do it just right.