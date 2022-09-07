Riders Republic Free Trial on Consoles Kicks Off Tomorrow

Last year, Ubisoft released Riders Republic, an open world extreme sports game where players could partake in races and challenges based on mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding and wingsuit flying.

If that sounds up your alley but you haven’t gotten a chance to check it out yet, the French publisher is offering a free trial for the game on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One starting on September 8. While the trial begins on all four platforms at 11 AM PT, the trial will end slightly earlier for Xbox players on September 12 at 11 AM PT, with PlayStation owners being able to preload the trial three hours before it begins and play through September 15 at 11 AM PT. Fortunately, progress will be saved on all platforms for players who upgrade to the full game, which will be available for up to 67% off during that time frame.

Check out the trailer below for a fresh look at the game, and for more on Riders Republic, which is also available on PC, be sure to read our review.