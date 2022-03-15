RiffTrax: The Game To Bring B-Movie Madness To PC and Consoles

One of the many crimes in the the gaming world is that we haven’t had a proper Mystery Science Theater 3000 game yet beyond 1995’s Mystery Science Theater 3000 Presents “Detective” and some bonus content in Rebel Assault II or commentators in Off-World Interceptor paying homage to the show. And even then, all of those examples are from the mid’90s. The closest we’ve had to a proper MST3K game these days was What the Dub?!, a party game from developers Wide Right Interactive where players filled in missing audio from old movie clips. So it seems appropriate that MST3K’s successor RiffTrax is now teaming up with Wide Right to bring us RiffTrax: The Game, allowing you to test your own riffing skills with a group of friends.

Based on the series of comedic film commentaries with MST3K stars/writers Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett, RiffTrax: The Game contains clips from over 250 of RiffTrax’s “finest” b-movies, such as Rollergator, Attack of the Supermonsters, and of course, Plan 9 From Outer Space. Allowing for up to six players via any internet-connected device, the game sees you either crafting riffs using a text-to-voice feature or using one of 2,000 pre-crafted riffs by the RiffTrax team, and then the players (or any extra viewers, if using the Twitch chat integration) vote on who had the best riff. It sounds like a near-perfect party game, and we’ll see just what riff players can bring to the table when RiffTrax: The Game hits all major platforms on May 5.