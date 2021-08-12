RiMS Docu Series #4 Focuses On Bike Audio

RiMS is the motorbike simulator that is due to launch on August 19 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. The ultra simulation has received a set of docu series that showcases just how in-depth the game is behind the scenes. Developer RaceWard Studios and publisher NACON have released the fourth docu series which focuses on the audio of the game. Audio for the bikes were taken from real time performance measures and a lot went into implementing this perfectly.

RaceWard Studios and NACON also announced the soundtrack for RiMS will come from the electronic music project called The Bloody Beetroots. The soundtrack for this game will all be original tracks created specifically for it. Formed by Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo, he has worked with the likes of Paul McCartney in the past, and will be releasing a new album next as an EP. That album will include six tracks from RiMS. Check out the docu series below.