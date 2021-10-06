RiMS Racing Powerslides onto American Switch Consoles Today

Motorcycle racing simulator, RiMS Racing, releases today for the Nintendo Switch. As those who’ve already picked it up on other platforms likely already know, RiMS Racing sets out to offer its player a very realistic, very immersive motorbike racing experience, something it actually often succeeds at. As one makes their way through their racing career, they can unlock new bike parts and use them to tweak, customize and optimize their vehicles for whatever race conditions come their way.

New racers won’t even have to win a race before they can try out some powerful machines since eight of the most powerful motorcycles out there are available from the very beginning. These include bikes from Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Ducati and others. Some of them can actually be seen in action in the Switch launch trailer below.

RiMS Racing is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.