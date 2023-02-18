Rise of Fox Hero Brings Isometric Zelda, Platforming Mix to Switch, PC

The Switch is a haven for Legend of Zelda games and games that love it, but most go for a 1:1 recreation to some degree. Rise of Fox Hero goes with a surface-level overhead Zelda visual style and swordplay, but offers up a great emphasis on action-platforming. It’s a very relaxing blend of action and platforming, with a touch of exploration in there to grab things like health pickups and coins. If you’re craving something with a lighter tone and an easier difficulty, but slso something that can scratch a bit of the Zelda itch, this is a great pickup. You can pick up Rise of Fox Hero on Steam or the Switch eShop for $3.99 – with a launch week discount of 20%.