‘Rise to the Challenge’ in New Trailer for NBA 2K23 MyCareer

Although the on-court action has always been the highlight of the NBA 2K series, the MyCareer mode has evolved over the years to feature plenty of off-court drama for players to get invested in as they begin their professional basketball career.

The newest rendition of MyCareer in NBA 2K23 looks to follow a similar journey to past campaigns, as the trailer below introduces MP, the customizable rookie that has been drafted to the Charlotte Hornets and has plenty of naysayers doubting his long-term potential in the NBA. With a tease of the city hub that players will be able to explore and a few surprise celebrity appearances, this year’s MyCareer should offer a good starting point for players looking to figure out the fundamentals before facing off in local or online matches.

NBA 2K23 will launch on September 9 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.