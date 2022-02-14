River City Girls Zero Launch Trailer Unveiled

The release of River City Girls in 2019 led to a new era in the Kuno-Kun series. Interest was at its highest levels since the original River City Ransom on the NES, and it helped usher in a new boom period of sorts for beat-em-ups. Arc System Works capitalized by releasing a slew of older Kunio-Kun games, while WayForward has opted to not only create a sequel coming later this year in River City Girls 2, but also release Shin Nekketsu Koha: Kunio-tachi no Banka with some additional content as the prequel story for both of their fully-original adventures.

Motion comics have been added to help keep the same flavor as what was used in River City Girls alongside new music from Megan McDuffee that winds up equaling an EP. Beyond offering up a brawler, River City Girls Zero also offers up a time capsule of ’94 Japan alongside Road Rash-style motorcycle brawling for a diverse adventure that goes beyond most brawlers on the market. River City Girls Zero is available now on the eShop for $14.99 – making it an affordable purchase on day one.