Robin Backflips and Teleports with Style in Latest Gotham Knights Trailer

Warner Bros. Games and WB Games Montreal today dropped a new trailer for Gotham Knights focused on Robin.

Tim Drake’s Robin is one of the four characters can play as when they pick up Gotham Knights this October. The youngest of the four Knights, Robin brings his unique take on acrobatics and proficiency for technology to the fight.

Robin primarily fights with his quarterstaff and different forms of technology to gain an upper-hand in combat. His unique mode of transportation is the Justice League satellite, which allows him to zap across the battlefield to surprise his enemies. The trailer also showcases him using holographic decoys to distract and lure enemies into traps.

Gotham Knights follows Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood as they team up to save Gotham City following Bruce Wayne’s apparent death. Players can switch between any of the four heroes with each having their own fighting styles, gadgets, and ways of getting around the city. Unfortunately, the game is capped at two-player co-op with no plans for cross-play at this time.

Gotham Knights launches October 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. PS4 and Xbox One versions were originally planned, but they were ultimately cancelled so that the developers could focus all their effort on the current-gen and PC versions.