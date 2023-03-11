RoboCop: Rogue City Receives New Gameplay Trailer

RoboCop is a franchise that hasn’t had a good game in quite a while (not including guest spots in fighting games), but Nacon and developers Teyon are hoping to fix that with RoboCop: Rogue City. Last year gave us a trailer for the game that featured a more cinematic look at the potential gameplay, but now it’s time for something a bit more closer to what we can expect to see, as evidenced in the new gameplay trailer revealed during the recent Nacon Connect event. Seen below (well, as seen on YouTube due to age restrictions, but you get the idea), it gives us a look at one can expect from an in-game patrol, which includes more than just the typical action one might expect from a RoboCop game.

Following RoboCop as he sets out to investigate some potential drug dealers specializing in Nuke, the addictive drug from RoboCop 2, we get to see our Peter Weller-voiced hero actually engage in some detective work before confronting the dealers, scanning an arcade for clues and getting information out of a potential witness. Of course, after that, when it’s time to finally confront the fiends, we get a good look at some impressive gunplay that clears the place out. And as the cherry on top, a stinger reveals that players will even be able to do things like hand out parking tickets as well, perfectly fitting in with the tone of the films. RoboCop: Rogue City is now set for a September release on PC, XSX, and PS5, when we’ll see if it can be a fine film-to-game translation.