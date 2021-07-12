Roccat Reveals Torch Microphone

Roccat announced today that they are released their first studio grade USB microphone: the Torch. The Torch is specifically designed for gamers, streamers and content creators. The Torch is packed with professional grade features like 24-bit audio quality, dual condenser design and latency free mic monitoring. The driver free design means the Torch is plug and play, ready to go right out of the box and it includes Roccat’s intelligent AIMO RGB lighting. The torch will be available on August 15 and retail for $99.99. Full tech specs are listed below.

▪Dual condenser capsule design with 24-Bit audio quality

▪Base with recording studio style controls, and Microphone Angle Adjuster

▪Three pick-up patterns: Cardioid, Stereo, Whisper (ROCCAT Proprietary)

▪Contactless Quick-Mute gesture control

▪Reactive RGB lighting with AIMO

▪Boom arm compatible, without compromise

▪Driver free plug and play setup

▪2 × Microphone to Base Connection Cable (150mm /2m)

▪USB-C to USB-A PC Connection Cable (2m)

▪Sample/Bit Rate: 48kHz

▪24-bit with optional selection for 44.1kHz

▪Capsules: 2 × ROCCAT Proprietary ∅ 14 × 6.5mm condenser capsules

▪Frequency Response: 20Hz–20kHz

▪Max SPL: 110dB

▪Zero-latency 3.5mm, 4-Pole headphone socket

▪Turtle Beach TruSpeak™ technology

▪Turtle Beach Audio Hub Compatible

▪Dimensions (Desktop fully assembled):138mm × 95mm × 208mm

▪Weight (microphone and stand): 500g

▪Weight (microphone only): 290g