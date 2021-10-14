Rocket League’s Haunted Hallows Event Offers Batman-Themed Mode, Rewards

This weekend marks the return of the DC Fandome, where fans can expect to get new looks at plenty of the adaptations of the various superhero universes, including Warner Bros. Montreal’s Gotham Knights and Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

While neither of these games will prominently feature Batman as a playable character despite starring his allies and villains, the Dark Knight will take center stage as the main theme for this year’s Haunted Hollows limited-time event over in Rocket League. From today until November 1, players who log in will receive the Dark Knight player’s title, and can check out the Gotham Night version of the Beckwith Park arena and the Gotham City Rumble mode, which puts a Batman-themed twist on the chaotic power-ups of the traditional Rumble. Players can also complete challenges to win exclusive items based on Joker, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and more from Gotham’s infamous villains, and can purchase any of the three film-inspired Batmobiles that Rocket League has featured over the years: the classic 1989 Batmobile, the Tumbler from the Christopher Nolan trilogy, or its most recent rendition from 2016’s Batman vs. Superman.

Check out the trailer below for a look at the Haunted Hallows event, and you can check it out for yourself in Rocket League, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.