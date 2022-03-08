Rockstar Clarifies Pricing for GTAV on PS5, Xbox Series X/S as Preload Goes Live

Last month, Rockstar finally set a firm release date for Grand Theft Auto V’s debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, after the ports were delayed back in September of last year.

Now, with just one week until the modern open world title debuts on a third generation of consoles, the developer has detailed the different price points for GTAV and the standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online, which will launch on the same day. On both platforms, Grand Theft Auto V will have a base price point of $40, but through June 14, PS5 owners will be able to purchase it for $10, while the game will cost $20 over on the Microsoft Store. GTA Online will normally be available for $20, but will also receive a three month discount period with PlayStation owners once again receiving the better end of the deal, as PlayStation Plus subscribers can experience the multiplayer version of Los Santos at no additional cost, while Xbox users will need to pay $10 through June 14.

Preloads for all of the above versions are now live as Grand Theft Auto V makes its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 15.