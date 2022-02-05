Rockstar Confirms New GTA in Development, Sets Date for GTAV on PS5, XSX

Back in June of 2020, Rockstar announced that they were working on bringing 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V to a third generation of consoles with a release originally planned for 2021.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTAV were ultimately delayed to March of this year, and the acclaimed developer is now ready to announce a release date of March 15. Featuring new graphics modes with up to 4K resolution and up to 60 FPS, and other graphical and technical enhancements provided by the new consoles such as faster loading times, the latest release of GTAV will also allow players on PS4 and Xbox One to transfer their story mode and Online progress with a one time migration.

In addition, Rockstar will also be releasing a standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, which will be available for free for the first three months to all PS5 owners. New players for the standalone and packed in version of GTA Online will be introduced to the multiplayer world via an all-new updated tutorial, granting them access to the Career Builder to start their criminal journey as a Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner, and providing them with the necessary funds to support their endeavors.

Finally, Rockstar has also confirmed the longstanding rumors that the next Grand Theft Auto is in active development, and will share more “as soon as we are ready.” For more on Grand Theft Auto V, be sure to check out our review of the game’s latest release on PC.