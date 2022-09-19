Rockstar Games Addresses Massive Grand Theft Auto VI Leak

Rockstar Games today officially addressed the massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak that took place over the weekend.

Yesterday, September 18, Rockstar Games experience its biggest leak ever after a user going by the name teapotuberhacker released over 90 videos and clips featuring in-development footage from Grand Theft Auto VI. The videos showcased gameplay, traversal, bank robberies, and more. They even appeared to confirm various rumors about the title, including its Vice City setting and mixture of male and female protagonists. It was a major breach for a company known for its secrecy, and the hacker even claimed got the source code for both Grand Theft Auto V and VI. Following, the hack, all eyes have been patiently waiting to hear from Rockstar themselves.

Today, Rockstar took to Twitter confirming the hack and what had been leaked is indeed real. Though they did not say where the hack originated from, the hacker claims he got them from Slack. In the statement, Rockstar expresses regrets player’s first look at the game comes from early, unpolished footage, but that development will continue as planned. It does not appear that the source code was stolen.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

While video game leaks are relatively common, they rarely ever involve the release of so much pre-release material. More astonishingly is that the leak came from Rockstar Games, a studio known for their tight security and secrecy. It is unknown what steps the studio will take to ensure such a breach doesn’t happen again.

As for Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar provided no clues on when we might actually see the game. We’ll keep you updated should Rockstar release any new info regarding the hotly anticipated title.