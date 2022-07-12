Rollerdrome to Receive Two Week Launch Discount for Steam, PS+ Members

Just over a month from now, players will be able to get their hands on Rollerdrome, OlliOlli World developer Roll7’s newest IP that combines skating and shooting into one deadly futuristic bloodsport.

As the game prepares to wrap up its development, publisher Private Division has shared the first developer diary for Rollerdrome, which can be seen below and focuses on the flow of gameplay and level design. In addition, the publisher has shared that Rollerdrome will be available for $19.79 from the game’s launch on August 16 through midnight PT on August 29 for all Steam users and PlayStation Plus subscribers of any tier. Meanwhile, the standard PS5 and PS4 price along with the default price on all platforms after August 29 will be $29.99.