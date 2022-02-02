Rollers of the Realm: Reunion ‘Stealth Pinball’ Gameplay Revealed

Pinball fans got a little something new in 2014 with Phantom Compass’ Rollers of the Realm pinball RPG game. It wasn’t the full blend of arcade pinball and RPG that some thought it would be, but it wound up interesting nonetheless. This time, with Rollers of the Realm: Reunion, it seems like Phantom Compass is looking to craft an even more novel pinball experience. In order to accomplish this, certain features are being expanded and new ones are being added. One of those new features, “stealth pinball,” was highlighted today in the latest trailer. Surprisingly, it seems like it might work.

Rollers of the Realm: Reunion’s stealth playfields require players to learn the guards’ patterns, avoid making noise and learn the map well enough to keep from cornering oneself. Each of the different hero balls will make this easier or harder in different ways. For example, the rogue ball is fast but fragile while the knight is stronger but more difficult to control. It’s still not arcade-style pinball, but then maybe it doesn’t need to be.

Rollers of the Realm: Reunion launches for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store later this year.