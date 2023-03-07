Romancelvania Now Available on Steam

This is quite the golden age for Castlevania fans. The official Dead Cells/Castlevania crossover DLC hit yesterday for all platforms, and today, PC players can enjoy Romancelvania – including on the Steam Deck. This 2D side-scroller features the player as Dracula running amok throughout a castle as he searches for love as a part of a reality-dating show.

The player can change their visual look as well as explore the whole world of Booty Bay in a Metroidvania adventure. A demo was released during Steamfest that showed a really fun adventure and one that played great on the Deck. With a $25 price tag, it’s definitely well-worth the asking price for fans of side-scrolling Vania adventures seeking something a bit different.