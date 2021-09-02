RPG Month Hits GOG

GOG is well-known for having DRM-free games, and now it’s celebrating RPG Month. RPG month starts off with 48 hour sales for games – including Atom RPG and Iratus: Lord of the Dead. A pack of free games in the form of Syndicate Plus, Syndicate Wars, and Ultima Underworld 1 and 2 are free as well until September 3. RPG month also showcases newer RPGs, including Kitaria Fables and the stunning Eastward. In the case of Kitaria Fables, you have a game with cats at the stars – and as anyone who has ever owned a cat will tell you – that’s just their nature.

It features crafting, farming, and action alongside spells. It’s got a diverse array of content and the 3D visuals look excellent. Early birds can pre-order the game for $15.99 – down from its normal $19.99 price. Eastward was a big showcase for the most recent Nintendo indie showcase and this pixel art RPG stands out with its lush art and it has more action than most – with things like flamethrowers in use alongside things like frying pans. Like Kataria, this one has a pre-order discount – with 10% dropping it down to $22.49.