New Sly Cooper and Infamous Games Rumored To Be In Development

There are many gaming companies with many dormant IPs that fans would love to see resurrected, be it Capcom, Sega, Sony, et cetera. If a recent possible leak is to be believed, though, it looks like a pair of important PlayStation games that helped put Sucker Punch Productions on the map might finally be making a comeback. The rumor comes from @AccountNGT on Twitter, an insider who stated recently that new Sly Cooper and Infamous games are in development.

I can corroborate that a new Sly Cooper and a new Infamous are in development. https://t.co/ymgwhJyJW3 — AccountNGT (@accngt) March 2, 2022

Now, while this is just one source on Twitter, AccountNGT has been successful in revealing certain information ahead of time recently, such as the reveal of Star Wars: Eclipse and PlayStation’s acquisition of a massive publisher and developer. That said, even AccountNGT has been quick to remind people to take anything they say with a grain of salt until things are officially confirmed, so for now, this is still definitely just a rumor. If the PlayStation event they also mention does indeed happen this month, things might be a lot more likely, though.

Infamous, Sucker Punch’s open-world superhero game, hasn’t been seen since 2014’s Infamous: Second Son (and its standalone DLC, First Light), and their stealthy platforming series Sly Cooper has been 2013’s Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, which was handled by Sanzaru Games (though the character showed up as an Easter Egg in last year’s Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart). It’s unknown if any new titles would still be developed by Sucker Punch, though, who have spent the last several years working on 2020’s acclaimed Ghosts of Tsushima. Still, expect many longtime fans to be ecstatic if new entries for these games are indeed finally announced (with potentially less ecstasy if they end up just being remakes).