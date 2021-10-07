Rune Factory 5 Limited Edition Package Announced

Were you planning on picking up Rune Factory 5? If so, you may want to snag the upcoming limited edition version rather than standard.

It’s called the Rune Factory 5: Earthmate Edition and it includes the following:

Everything housed in a custom box

Copy of the game in a SteelBook case

Seventy page softcover artbook

Soundtrack CD

Exclusive in-game costumes

Rune Factory 5: Earthmate Edition will cost $79.99. If you want the thirteen exclusive costumes but don’t care about a physical package, then the Digital Deluxe version will also be available for $69.99. The Earthmate Edition launches alongside Rune Factory 5 on March 22, 2022.