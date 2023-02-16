Rune Fencer Illyia Brings 32-bit-Inspired Metroidvania Thrills to Kickstarter Soon

There are a lot of Metroidvanias on the market, and Run Fencer Illyia looks to stand out with stunning animation alongside a gorgeous art style and a blend of swordplay and magic. Illyia has to save her sister and will have to fight all manner of monster to do so. Large beasts, skeletons, and soldiers will attempt to stop her. With a large map using large text and color-coding on the map screen, this should be a fun Metroidvania for those either new to the genre or who get easily lost in their worlds.

Movement looks snappy and there’s a lot of platforming here as well – far more than what is usually seen for the genre. Everything shown looks fantastic and the soundtrack is catchy as well. We’ll see more of the game soon, and Rune Fencer Illyia is available to wishlist on Steam now. You can also save the Kickstarter launch to a notification when it goes live.