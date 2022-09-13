Ryu Ga Gotoku Return to Edo Period in Remake of Like A Dragon: Ishin

While Judgment and its subsequent follow-up last year may not have been the first spin-off’s of the mainline Yakuza series, very few would’ve expected developer Ryu Ga Gotoku to return to their more historical ventures in years past. But lo and behold, turns out that’s exactly what the studio have been cooking up as of late, in the form of a remake of 2014’s Like A Dragon: Ishin. Originally releasing for the PS3 and PS4 — and only ever released in Japan — Ishin follows the tale of samurai Sakamoto Ryoma during the Bakumatsu phase of the Late Edo period of Japan, as he attempts to uncover the identity of the one who assassinates his mentor, whilst battling a growing internal conflict.

It’s the first time the game will be released in the West and will also feature an English version alongside its regular Japanese form. As the below trailer shows, the increased fidelity and detail granted by Ryu’s in-house Dragon Engine is certainly making this eight year-old title look and feel brand new all over again. Like A Dragon: Ishin releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & PC in February of next year.