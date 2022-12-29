S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Gets Brand New Gameplay Trailer

GSC Game World today dropped the first S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl gameplay trailer in over six months.

The hotly anticipated sequel was first unveiled at E3 2021 during the Xbox and Bethesda Conference. Featuring tons of gameplay footage, the trailer promised a spring 2022 release that did not come to pass due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, the team has regrouped to share a new gameplay trailer along with a 2023 release window.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a first-person shooter set in an open-world around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The developers have described the story as non-linear with players interacting with a wide range of characters. The game is being developed on Unreal Engine 5.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl launches sometime in 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.