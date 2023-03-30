Sackboy: A Big Adventure Headlines PlayStation Plus’s April Games

April is just a couple of days away, and with it comes the arrival of the latest monthly selection of games for PlayStation Plus members at any tier.

Starting on April 4, PlayStation Plus subscribers can add three PS5 and PS4 games to their library, including Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a co-op 3D platformer starring the LittleBigPlanet mascot that initially launched alongside the PS5 as a day one release. Speaking of day one launches, Meet Your Maker, the first-person raiding game driven by player-created levels as you build your own outpost and survive other players’ deadly creations, will be available as a day one launch title for PS+ members, in addition to releasing on Xbox consoles and PC. Finally, Tails of Iron is a challenging 2D action RPG from Odd Bug Studio starring a rat on a quest to reclaim their kingdom, and will be available to download alongside the other two games until May 1.

For more on the above games, be sure to check out our review of Sackboy: A Big Adventure.