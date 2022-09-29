Sackboy: A Big Adventure Leaps onto PC Next Month

Back in 2020 on the launch date of the PlayStation 5, Sony had several first-party offerings for day one console owners to choose from: Demon’s Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

While we already know that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be joining the Peter Parker-led title on PC later this year, we now have a PC release date for the second of these launch titles as Sackboy: A Big Adventure comes to Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 27. The PC version of the jolly co-op platformer will feature support for 4K and 120 FPS, Deep Learning Super Sampling, VRR, ultra widescreen monitors, and customization options for both controllers and mouse and keyboard, which are shown off in the trailer below.

For more on Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which is also available on PS4, be sure to check out our review.