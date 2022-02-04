Safe in Our World History Bundle Hits Fanatical

A new bundle has hit Fanatical with some newly-bundled games that helps charity. For $8.99, you can enjoy Dragons: Dawn of New Riders, Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchidiron, Portal Nights, Eastside Hockey Manager, Red Faction Guerrilla: Remarstered, two Fall Guys DLC packs, Titan Quest, GRIP, Payday 2, The Persistence, NERO, Stikbold, Pure Pool, and The Ship. There is a ton of variety here, with action, survival, shooting, racing, action RPGs, and world exploration all featured in the games offered up. The licensed games featured haven’t been bundled before and offer up a bigger overall value for the bundle as a whole.