Saints Row Reboot Teased for Gamescom Opening Night Live

Next week marks the start of Gamescom 2021, which will once again be fully digital this year and kicks off on August 25 with Gamescom Opening Night Live, a two hour showcase with over thirty upcoming and unannounced titles being promoted to appear.

Like in years past, the show will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, who has already begun teasing several of the games set to appear at next week’s show, including Call of Duty: Vanguard and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. In addition, Keighley also shared the image below, and made a reference to the player character of the Saints Row series who is known simply as The Boss, which seems to indicate that the new Saints Row game in development at Volition is a reboot and may finally make its first public appearance next week. This has been further backed by the official Saints Row Twitter account, who retweeted the image and changed their Twitter header to match, so it seems like fans may not have much longer to wait to see the first look at the future of the over-the-top open world series.

5 days until @gamescom #OpeningNightLive on Wednesday. We are “Bossing” it with our announcements this year 👀 https://t.co/osudHTCxj1 See you live, Wednesday at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST at https://t.co/FjoDbKD0sN pic.twitter.com/6zE974HW0Q — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 20, 2021

