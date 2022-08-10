Saints Row Receives Gameplay Overview Trailer

Saints Row fans are now less than two weeks from the launch of the latest entry in the wacky modern open world series, as the franchise goes back to its roots while retaining its over-the-top personality.

After sharing some of the best player-created protagonists in a showcase video last week, Volition has prepared a gameplay overview trailer for Saints Row that can be seen below. In addition to introducing the allies and enemy factions you’ll encounter, this trailer covers the basics for how you’ll rise to power, legally or otherwise, in the streets of Santo Ileso.

Saints Row is set to launch on August 23 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.