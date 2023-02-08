Samba De Amigo Returns on Switch with Party Central this Summer

Samba De Amigo was an absolute treat on the Dreamcast over twenty years ago. With its unique maraca controllers, it was unlike anything on the market — providing rhythm gameplay with a sleek style that was unmatched. It received a re-release on the Wii many years later, but the franchise hasn’t been seen since this beyond cameos in Sega’s Sonic racing games. Today, the Nintendo Direct showcased the first new entry in the series in two decades with Samba De Amigo: Party Central.

This keeps the same control setup, but with Joy-Cons instead of actual replica maracas. Online play will be included alongside songs from across the globe. Party Central will allow for character customization and tons of fun with groups when it launches this summer on the Switch.