Samsung Unveils New Gaming Hub for Televisions

Samsung has unveiled new integration for game streaming platforms directly on its new line of televisions. At CES 2022, owners of new select Samsung televisions can expect NVIDIA GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Utomik and more to be easily accessible via the Samsung Gaming Hub. A new partnership was struck between Samsung and leading game streaming services as the Gaming Hub was created to support the gaming ecosystem and help build on the company’s legacy of delivering hardware and software for gaming experiences. Games will run on the Tyzen-powered hardware with a deep library being offered from all these services. The Samsung Gaming Hub also allows easier access to YouTube Gaming, easy controller pairing, and console-like gaming experience. This will launch later this year on select 2022 Samsung televisions.