Sanrio and Razer Collaborate for PC Gear

Sanrio’s characters of Hello Kitty, Badtz-maru, Keroppi and others have been a cute hit for decades. They have even been added to various video game properties such as Animal Crossing and received their own titles. Today, Razer has announced themed equipment and gear for gamers featuring said characters.

You can find a mouse and pad combo featuring characters and patterns. There is a Bluetooth headphone featuring a bow and cat ear details. The gaming chair shows off Hello Kitty in front and other characters along back. A memory foam-padded lumbar cushion keeps you comfortable when sitting or relaxing.

Whether casually adding to collections or setting up streaming displays, these products bring charming style. Check out a couple of images below and visit the Razer website to order.