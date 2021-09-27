Savage Bundle Hits Fanatical

An all-new bundle has hit Fanatical with a massive savings across a wide variety of genres. The Savage bundle has two tiers – both full of value for the dollar. For $1, you can get Castle Storm, Crush Your Enemies, and Semblance. This tier alone gets an Angry Birds-style physics game in Castle Storm, an RTS that’s easy to learn in Crush Your Enemies, and a gorgeous platformer in Semblance.

Stepping up to $4.79 gets you those games alongside Oxenfree, Hard West, and its Scars of Freedom DLC, The Shrouded Isle, The World Next Door, OutBuddies, Verdant Skies, Masquerada, and Longsword. This offers up a mix of Metroidvania, tactical RPG, turn-based RPGs, and just interesting in-game universes to explore for under $5. It’s amazing value overall and anyone looking for a short, fun Metroidvania will love OutBuddies while The World Next Door offers up a creepy world with a fresh take on characters in a trippy setting.