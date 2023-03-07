Save $20 on Ten Mario Switch Games as Mario Day Approaches

March 10, which has widely become known as Mario Day thanks to its abbreviation, is quickly approaching, and Nintendo is already eager to start the celebration, with a new Nintendo Direct scheduled for this Thursday at 2 PM PT featuring the debut of the final trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie.

That’s not the only way Mario fans can celebrate the beloved jumping plumber, as the Japanese publisher has also discounted ten Switch games starring Mario and pals. From now through March 11 via retailers including Amazon, GameStop, Walmart, Target and Best Buy, the following games can be picked up for $20 off of their standard price:

Nintendo also announced that a similar sale would be held through the Switch eShop starting on, you guessed it, March 10. For more on the above games, be sure to check out our reviews by clicking on their respective titles.