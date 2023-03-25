Save $50 on a PS5 Bundle with God of War Ragnarok

While Sony has still been reluctant to offer any discounts on either of the base PS5 models, their current promotion offers prospective PS5 owners a pretty significant discount on one of the best-reviewed games of last year.

From now through April 16, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and PlayStation Direct are all offering the standard disc edition of the PlayStation 5 bundled with a copy of God of War Ragnarok for $510. This knocks $50 off of the standard bundle price, essentially meaning that you could pick up the critically acclaimed PlayStation exclusive (and our 2022 Game of the Year) for a mere $10 alongside the current generation console.

For more on God of War Ragnarok, which is also available for PS4, be sure to check out our review, which calls it “compelling, layered and engaging.”