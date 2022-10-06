Save the World by Stomping it Flat in Terror of Hemosaurs Release Date Trailer

Giant monsters have one job and they never slack off or give it anything but their all. People have done terrible things to the planet that require their cities being flattened, and nothing approaches the task with greater skill and enthusiasm than a rampaging kaiju. This time the devastation is kicked off by the fanatics of The Church of the Holy Lizard, who have seen the consequences of humanity’s unchecked spread and believe salvation can only come from the divine stompings of enormous creatures. Seeing as you get to the be the enormous creature it’s instantly obvious that any one human is as tasty a snack as another, so there may be a slight flaw in the Church’s teachings. They’re as useful as they are crazy and delicious, though, so Hemasaurus and crew get a free world tour to smash, punch, immolate, kick, and lay waste to the explosively destructible cities that are nowhere near as sturdy as they’d seemed.

Terror of Hemasaurus is an amped-up Rampage, where giant monsters tear down highrises and skyscrapers across side-scrolling levels packed with destructive opportunities. The big feature that Rampage never had is that its buildings have physics, and when you knock out a big enough chunk from the bottom it’s going to fall over and take out a neighboring tower or two with it. This leads to ridiculously entertaining carnage as the screen fills with collapsing structures tumbling and exploding into each other, bloody pixel-people flying everywhere. I got to play the open beta of Terror of Hemasaurus back in early May and it was a huge amount of fun, and now it’s got a release date to unleash the destruction in full. Terror of Hemasaurus comes out on PC in a bit over a week on October 17, and while the release date trailer below is a little bare bones you can see the city-stomping in better depth on an older trailer here. As for consoles, they’ll be coming along one after the other, December 5 for PS4 and 5, December 6 for Switch, and December 7 for the various Xbox-es.