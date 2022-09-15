SBK 22 Now Available from Milestone

Milestone has announced that the return of the World Superbike Championship in video game form is now available. SBK 22 features an experience based on the 2022 Official WorldSBK Championship as the series returns for the first time in ten years. It is available on current and previous generation consoles with the Smart Delivery option. It is also available on PC and boasts an immersive Career Mode and multiplayer races up to 12 players. Pirelli tires will allow for a proper replication of the racing with a wide range of choices for different levels of performance. You can check out the launch trailer below.