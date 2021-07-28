Sci-Fi Survival Horror RPG Chernobylite has Officially Released

Chernobylite has been in pre-access for quite some time, but today it goes live at version 1.0. Chernobylite is available on Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store. Developed by The Farm 51 and published by All In! Games, the game takes place in the Exclusion Zone of Chernobyl, as the team has 3D scanned the area to create a proper representation of the environment and locations. The story of the game involves players assuming the role of Igor, a physicist and former employee of the nuclear plant that had the infamous meltdown in the late 1980’s. Igor returns 30 years later to find out what happened to his fiancé Tatyana with a mix of resistance in his path. Chernobylite retails for $29.99 and will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this Fall.