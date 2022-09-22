Scorn’s First Puzzle Revealed in New Walkthrough Trailer

Ebb Software has released some new gameplay footage for their upcoming, nightmarish adventure-puzzler: Scorn. Indeed, it seems that the game’s already-famous H.R. Giger-esque style isn’t limited to just the visuals. Everything about this world has some sort of grotesque, spine-tingling element to it. Opening doors, operating machinery and even just looking at the player character has the potential to make one’s skin crawl. Here, check it out and see how it all works.

This demo appears to be showing fans the first few minutes of Scorn, enabling viewers to at least get a sense of the game’s basics. All the machinery requires some sort of interface and must be operated in a certain way, so it’ll be up to the player to both figure out how it works and manage to stomach the proceedings. If this sounds at all interesting, be sure to check out our full preview for all the greasy details.

Scorn releases for PC and Xbox Series X|S on October 21.