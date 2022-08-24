SCP: Secret Files Gets Uncovered This September

If you’ve been on the internet long enough, odds are that you’ve heard of the SCP Foundation by now. The collaborative writing project documenting the files of the secret Special Containment Procedures organization has led to some unique tales about abominations and anomalies from around the world, encompassing works of horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and more. Unsurprisingly, there are already several games based on SCP works already on Steam, but as seen earlier today at the Gamescom 2022 edition of the Future Games Show, GameZoo Studios’ upcoming game SCP: Secret Files might be the one that stands out the most, and it’s coming out sooner than you might expect.

Secret Files sees you playing as a newcomer to the SCP, Karl. Karl is a rookie agent whose first task is to simply organize some of the foundation’s files, but needless to say given the subjects of the files, this quickly leads down a rabbit hole that could alter Karl’s perception of reality as they know it. The game thus centers around a set of various stories related to these files, each with their own genre, gameplay mechanics, tone, and more, creating quite a unique blend that should make for an interesting narrative experience. And with a newly-revealed release date of September 13 for the PC (with console versions to follow in 2023), you won’t have to wait long to check out any of these bizarre mysteries.