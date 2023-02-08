Sea of Stars Arrives This August, Demo Available Now

Sabotage Studio’s big follow-up to The Messenger, Sea of Stars, is arguably one of this year’s most anticipated indie games, being an incredibly gorgeous RPG that looks like a fun throwback to classic SNES games. So when footage of it first popped up during today’s Nintendo Direct, those of us watching it immediately thought “Oh lordy, please announce a release date.” And we were not let down, as not only was a release date finally announced for later this year, but a demo for the game will now be available on the Switch via the Nintendo eShop.

The announcement came with the trailer below, which showcases even more gameplay as we follow our two leads, Valere and Zale. Setting out on a journey to become Solstice Warriors, the two find themselves having to defeat an evil alchemist known as the Fleshmancer by using their combined powers to cast Eclipse Magic. Sea of Stars comes out on August 29 for PC, PlayStation platforms, and Switch, with the demo on the Switch available to check out as of today.