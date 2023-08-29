Sea of Stars Now Available on Consoles, PC via Game Pass, PS+

Sea of Stars has shined brightly in Steam Nextfest form thanks to a demo that showed off the core gameplay – and now the time has come for the full game’s release across every modern-day platform. It’s a JRPG-influenced game with action-centric turn-based combat and a lot of world exploration – something a bit unlike everything else on the market that goes for an homage to the past or evoking the 16-bit era without going much beyond that. Here, you get an art style that is basically a more evolved version of what would be featured in a PS1 RPG that used sprite art – or maybe more a Saturn game with the level of color and then a Dreamcast-level of detail in the pixel art.

The game stars either Valerie or Zale as they work to become Solstice Warriors. They need to use their cunning to get through the world itself and their wits and skills to defeat the evil alchemist known as the Fleshmancer. SoS has a 3/4 overhead isometric viewpoint alongside an overhead viewpiont for battles and timing-based combat to deal out more damage or take less damage depending on your timing. One thing that shined so brightly in the demo was being able to talk to people and learn a bit about their personalities – which isn’t something I expected to be able to do in a demo-limited portion of the adevnture. It definitely has a lot of passion put into the project and you see every ounce of that passion on-screen with the lush graphics, animation and rich details in everything.

The animation is lush, the colors are vibrant and in playing it on the ROG Ally, the colors pop off the screen instantly. In terms of overall value, it’s an incredible deal for those who subscribe to either PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, or Ultimate because it’s a day one release on those services. RPGs are a rare entity to see launched on either one of those services – let alone both and it’s a testament to the industry coming together for a great release that it will get more exposure with this release setup than it would otherwise. It’s rare to have anything launch day one on both services and yet here were.

The game itself costs $34.99 to buy on its own, but you can buy it at 10% discount with Game Pass by default, although you can also grab it with a discount on Steam. The best value for PC owners would be to get it as part of the Sea of Stars/The Messenger bundle for $28.34 – bringing it down 19% right away and offering the deepest discount on day one. It’s also available on the Nintendo Switch as well.