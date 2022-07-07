Sea of Stars Now Sailing To PlayStation Platforms Next Year

So today was one of those days where the PlayStation Blog just decided to mass-drop a batch of announcements concerning indie games upon us, and among those was the reveal that Sea of Stars, developer Sabotage Studio’s upcoming follow-up to their acclaimed debut title The Messenger, would now be headed to the PS4 and PS5 when it comes out next year. While the turn-based RPG was initially announced for PC and consoles, it didn’t specify what consoles it would be headed to at first. While a Switch version was confirmed last year, today it was made official that the game would be headed to PlayStation platforms as well.

The PlayStation Blog also has an in-depth look at the game’s turn-based combat system, featuring enemy locks that can weaken or even cancel an opponent’s moves when broken, times hits that can deal (or prevent) more damage, combo points that can be built up to be use towards dual attacks, live mana that can be generated by normal attacks to help out when a character is out of MP, and much more. And all of it is wrapped up in a package that’s an ode to classic 16-bit RPGs with a massive world to explore. Sea of Stars is currently due out in 2023 for PC, Switch, PS4, and PS5, and is already likely among the year’s most anticipated titles.